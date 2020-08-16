Left Menu
2 women die in rain-related incident, more showers forecast

The deaths happened on Saturday night, even as weathermen warned of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in the state on Monday. The 80-year-old woman and her daughter were buried alive after their mud house collapsed, senior police official told PTI over phone.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-08-2020 18:41 IST
Hyderabad, Aug 16 (PTI): Heavy rains lashed many parts of Telangana claiming the life of an octogenarian and her 50-year-old daughter after their house in Nagarkurnool district collapsed, police said on Sunday. The deaths happened on Saturday night, even as weathermen warned of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in the state on Monday.

The 80-year-old woman and her daughter were buried alive after their mud house collapsed, senior police official told PTI over phone. This morning, some local residents noticed the bodies of the two and informed the police.

The India Meteorological Department, in its daily weather report, forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and very heavy to extremely heavy rain. Heavy rains have been lashing in some districts of the state for the past couple of days.

Three teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's Disaster Response Force were dispatched to Warangal district to take up relief and rescue operations even as low-lying areas in some places were submerged. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday had asked officials to be on alert in view of heavy rains and told Ministers to stay put in their respective districts and have regular coordination with the officials.

Several tanks and canals are overflowing due to heavy rains and the floodwater inundated the roads at some places, an official release said. Rao, who spoke to ministers, Chief Secretary and DGP and reviewed the situation district-wise, directed that two control rooms be set up in Hyderabad.

