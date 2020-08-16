ITBP launches Fit India Freedom Run campaign

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has launched a Fit India Freedom Run campaign at all its border posts and formations in the country under the Fit India movement. The campaign started from August 15 under the aegis of the Ministry of Sports. This campaign is aimed to generate awareness among the masses for a fit India.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in a video conferencing message launched the mission on August 15 and urged the Security Forces to promote it. "10-km walk and run being organised at all lTBP locations since Independence Day and all ITBP formations along the borders and other locations are undertaking this movement. The campaign will culminate on October 2, 2020 on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti," ITBP said.

SS Deswal, Director General ITBP also marched 10 km on Independence Day with troops. The 90,000 strong ITBP has planned to undertake this mission at all locations throughout the months of August and September to organise the run in association with the civil population of the concerned areas.

Many rallies and other public functions will also be organised during the campaigns following the social distancing norms. (ANI)