PM Modi expresses grief at demise of Chetan Chauhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of former cricketer and politician Chetan Chauhan and termed him a diligent political leader.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 18:59 IST
PM Modi expresses grief on passing away of ex-cricketer Chetan Chauhan. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of former cricketer and politician Chetan Chauhan and termed him a diligent political leader. He also said that Chauhan effectively contributed to public service and strengthen the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

"Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan passed away in Gurugram. He was 73.

Chauhan was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for COVID-19 treatment, and his condition was stated to be critical on Saturday. (ANI)

