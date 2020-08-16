Left Menu
13-kg poppy straw seized, 2 held in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-08-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 19:14 IST
Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested after 13 kg of poppy straw was recovered from their truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Sunday, police said

Driver Harvinder Singh and his associate Jaspreet Singh were on the way to Punjab when the truck was intercepted at Tapyal near Ghagwal on the Jammu-Pathankot highway, a police spokesperson said

The police recovered the contraband from the cabin of the truck. The duo has been arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. PTI TASHMB

