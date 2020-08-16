Left Menu
GDP target for Karnataka is Rs 35 lakh cr in 5 years: Dy CM Ashwath Narayan

The GDP of Karnataka is growing sustainably amidst many challenges including COVID-19 and it may touch Rs 35 Lakh crores in the next five years, said Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-08-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 21:07 IST
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka CN Ashwath Narayan. Image Credit: ANI

The GDP of Karnataka is growing sustainably amidst many challenges including COVID-19 and it may touch Rs 35 Lakh crores in the next five years, said Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. "The state of Karnataka has the potential to reach Rs 35 lakh crores and the government is leaving no turns to make it a reality," he said on Sunday, through an online platform in 'Feature Karnataka Summit-2020' organised by Spare Travel Media and Exhibition organisation.

The government has taken various measures to further strengthen agriculture, IT and BT, industry, production, and service sectors which are the core areas of the state, he said. To augment the development of industry and commerce, the state would build an industrial corridor in the stretch between Mysuru-Bidar, he pointed out this would be in line with the modules of Bengaluru-Chennai and Bengaluru-Mumbai corridors he explained.

Keeping all these in mind, the state has introduced the land reform amendment act, APMC amendment act, simplification of labour laws, he emphasised. Single Window System to facilitate setting up of industries in a hassle-free manner, different departments of the government, have been integrated. A single window system has been put into place which would enable the establishment of industries to get all the required permissions in one place.

The states of Gujarat and Rajasthan have this system only for small industries. But, our state has gone a step forward and has extended this facility to heavy industries also, he pointed out. With regard to fight against COVID-19, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "30 per cent of the beds which the government has taken over for the treatment of COVID 19, are vacant. At present, the facilities for COVID 19 are more than the requirement and the infection is under control." (ANI)

