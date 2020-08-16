Chandigarh reports 93 new cases of COVID-19, tally at 2,102
As per Chandigarh's Health Department, 93 new COVID-19 cases and one death reported in the Union Territory today.
The total count includes 934 active cases, 1,137 recovered cases and 29 deaths to date. (ANI)
