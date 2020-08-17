Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vandalism in Delhi's Mori Gate area, probe underway

Unknown persons allegedly vandalised several vehicles and fired a few rounds in the air in Kucha Mohtar Khan locality of Delhi on Sunday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 10:13 IST
Vandalism in Delhi's Mori Gate area, probe underway
Group of persons vandalised vehicles parked in Mori Gate area on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Unknown persons allegedly vandalised several vehicles and fired a few rounds in the air in Kucha Mohtar Khan locality of Delhi on Sunday night. According to the Delhi Police, "the initial probe reveals that a group of miscreants vandalised vehicles and fired few rounds in air in Mori Gate area last night, while they were searching for some men of another group".

"A clash had taken place between the two groups earlier. No CCTV footage found yet. The probe is still on," it added. More details awaited.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarusian opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya says she is ready to lead nation

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Monday she was ready to lead Belarus and called for the creation of a legal framework to ensure a new fair election could be held. Speaking in a video address from Lithuania,...

Captain Fresh raises USD 2.3 mn from investors to grow seafood supply chain biz

Freshwater fish and seafood supply chain platform Captain Fresh on Monday said it has raised USD 2.3 million over Rs 17 crore from investors, including Ankur Capital. In pre-series A round of funding, Incubate Fund India and Silicon Valley-...

INSIGHT-Back to the paddy fields. COVID smashes Indian middle-class dreams

Until late March, Ashish Kumar was helping to make plastic boxes for Ferrero Rocher praline chocolates and the plastic spoons tucked inside Kinder Joy eggs to scoop out the milky sweet cream inside.With a diploma in plastic mould technology...

First leader of Belarus says Lukashenko may still cling to power with Kremlin help

The first leader of independent Belarus who helped oversee the Soviet breakup said on Sunday President Alexander Lukashenko had been badly shaken by the biggest push to oust him in 26 years, but that he could still hang onto power with Krem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020