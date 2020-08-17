Left Menu
Congress slams UP Govt on Lakhimpur Kheri incident, says CM unable to control crimes against women

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the incident in which a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri and said that Bharatiya Janata government is unable to prevent crimes against women in the state and the Centre must look into it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 10:22 IST
Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singhslammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the incident in which a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri and said that Bharatiya Janata government is unable to prevent crimes against women in the state and the Centre must look into it. "Crimes are becoming normal news in Uttar Pradesh. Every day we hear incidents of murders, rapes and other incidents in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is unable to control crimes against women in the state. The Centre should look into it," he said.

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered on August 14 in Lakhimpur Kheri. The girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday. Later, the police recovered her body from a sugarcane field in Isanagar. Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri said two men have been booked under offenses of murder and gangrape, adding that action will also be taken against them under the NSA.

When asked about his party leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the Centre on the China issue, Singh further said, "Whatever he said is absolutely correct. This is the fact that 20 jawans of the Bihar Regiment had lost their lives. China has occupied some parts of our land. The PM cannot run away from this fact. Even as talks are on at the military level, the situation remains the same." The Congress leader also slammed the Centre on an increase in COVID cases in the country.

"The nearly 26 lakh people have been affected in total across the country. It continues to increase every day. In Bihar, people are dying because of the virus. No proper treatment facilities are being provided. State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is looking at the other way," the Congress leader added.

