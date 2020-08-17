TMC MLA Samaresh Das passes away due to COVID-19

Trinamool Congress MLA from West Bengal's Egra constituency in East Midnapore district, Samaresh Das passed away in Kolkata on Monday morning due to COVID-19. The 76-year-old was earlier shifted to AMRI Hospital in Salt Lake in the city from a government hospital after his health condition became critical.

Condoling his death, the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "I am deeply saddened by the death of MLA Samaresh Das, elected from Egra, East Midnapore. His demise created an irreplaceable void in the political world. My sincere condolences to his close relatives and supporters." Last month, another TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh died of cardiac arrest.

Ghosh, a TMC MLA from Falta, also had tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata where he died of cardiac arrest after multiple organ failure. According to the Union Health Ministry, out of the total cases of 116,498 cases in West Bengal, there are currently 27,299 active cases. As many as 86,771 patients have recovered while 2,428 have lost their lives due to the pandemic.