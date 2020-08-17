Chhattisgarh: CRPF personnel carry DRG jawan's mortal remains on foot amid rising water

In a display of humanity, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel carried the mortal remains of a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan on foot across a river, after their vehicle had gotten stuck due to rise in water level. The DRG jawan had breathed his last on Saturday night at the District Hospital, Sukma where he was admitted for treatment.

The body of the deceased, a resident of Bheji village, had been stuck in the rising waters at the Injaram village for over two hours before the CRPF personnel intervened and carried it across. The Second Commandant of CRPF 219 Battalion, Mohan Bisht, was among the personnel who participated in the move.

The family of the deceased thanked the CRPF personnel for their timely intervention and ensuring that the body was transported to their home. (ANI)