Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Crawford Market

... ...
... ...
In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...
To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sonipat, Panipat, Jind, Bhiwani, over the next two hours, as per the India Meteorological Department IMD on Monday. The weather department also predi...
The body of a 16-year-old girl who is suspected to have been raped was recovered from a pond on the outskirts of a village here on Monday, police officials said. The teen, whose family had returned from Mumbai during the lockdown, had been ...
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told workers on Monday that there would be no new presidential election after a disputed Aug. 9 vote until you kill me, Belarusian media reported.We held elections already. Until you kill me, there wil...
Indias COVID-19 recovery rate has surpassed the mark of 72 per cent as the country records its highest-ever single day of recoveries with 57,584 patients getting cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. India has been marching firmly on t...