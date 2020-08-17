Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jungle Raj at its peak in UP: Rahul Gandhi

Community violence and Jungle Raj in Uttar Pradesh are at "its peak" at present, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:12 IST
Jungle Raj at its peak in UP: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

Community violence and Jungle Raj in Uttar Pradesh are at "its peak" at present, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday. In a tweet citing a media report, the former Congress president said, "Violence against community groups, rape is at a peak. Jungle Raj is at the peak."

Calling the incident of the killing of Sarpanch Satyamev as terrible, he further passed condolences to the family of the deceased sarpanch. "Now another terrible incident - Sarpanch Satyamev turned out to be a Dalit and called 'Na' due to which he was killed. Condolences to the family members of Satyamev Ji," he further tweeted.

This tweet comes in response after a Dalit sarpanch was murdered on Friday allegedly by upper castes, according to reports. In another incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered on August 14 in Lakhimpur Kheri. The police stated that the National Security Act will be invoked against two men accused of the gangrape of the 13-year-old girl. The girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday. Later, the police recovered her body from a sugarcane field in Isanagar. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMD predicts rainfall in parts of Delhi, Haryana and UP in next 2 hrs

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sonipat, Panipat, Jind, Bhiwani, over the next two hours, as per the India Meteorological Department IMD on Monday. The weather department also predi...

Teen girl's body found in UP village pond, suspected to have been raped

The body of a 16-year-old girl who is suspected to have been raped was recovered from a pond on the outskirts of a village here on Monday, police officials said. The teen, whose family had returned from Mumbai during the lockdown, had been ...

Belarus leader says there will be no new election 'until you kill me' - Tut.by media

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told workers on Monday that there would be no new presidential election after a disputed Aug. 9 vote until you kill me, Belarusian media reported.We held elections already. Until you kill me, there wil...

COVID-19: With highest-ever single day recoveries of 57,584, India's recovery rate crosses 72 pc

Indias COVID-19 recovery rate has surpassed the mark of 72 per cent as the country records its highest-ever single day of recoveries with 57,584 patients getting cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. India has been marching firmly on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020