Three security personnel killed in militant attack in J-K's Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-08-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:49 IST
Suspected Lashkar-e-Toiba militants opened fire on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, leaving two CRPF jawans and a policeman dead, police said The militants attacked a security forces' party at a cordon in Kreeri area of the district. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the militants were hiding in orchards and fired indiscriminately at the forces “According to the eye-witnesses, there were three militants who came from the nearby dense orchards and started firing indiscriminately on the 'naka' in which our three jawans – two from CRPF and one J-K Police – were martyred. It seems the LeT has carried out the attack. We will give them a befitting reply soon,” Kumar told reporters at the site of the attack. He said the security forces have cordoned off the area to nab the assailants and expressed hope that they will be neutralised soon.

“We have cordoned off the area and searches are on. We are hopeful that we will neutralise them soon,” he said. Asked whether the militants have changed their strategy and were attacking the security forces and then fleeing the spot, the IGP said it was a matter of concern, but the forces will soon find a solution to the problem.

“It is a matter of concern. The number of forces at a 'naka' point is less and naka is normally in a remote area where they (militants) conceal themselves by coming along with civilians and then fire on the forces. We have faced losses and they have managed to flee a few times, but, we will soon find a response to this tactic and end this problem,” he said..

