93 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Maharashtra Police Force

"93 new COVID-19 positive cases and one death recorded in Maharashtra Police force, in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 12,383 including 9,929 recoveries, 2,328 active cases, and 126 deaths," said Maharashtra Police.

