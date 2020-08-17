BRO sanctions Rs 10 crore to repair damaged border roads

The BRO has sanctioned a sum of Rs 10 crore for repair of border roads damaged by heavy monsoon rains and cloudbursts in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. "When we approached our DG Lt Gen Harpal Singh seeking additional funds to reconstruct the border roads damaged due to recent cloudbursts in Pithoragarh district, he immediately sanctioned an amount of Rs 10 crore," BRO Chief Engineer Vimal Goswami said.

The roads to be reconstructed are Munsiyari-Bugdiyar-Milam, Pithoragarh-Tawaghat-Ghatiyabagar and Jauljibi-Munsiyari, which had been damaged in the cloudbursts on July 19 and July 27, he said. At least 22 landslides hit these roads following the cloudbursts and seven are still active, he said.