2 dead as motorbike falls into pond

Two friends died after their motorcycle skidded off the road and fell into a pond when they were returning home from a temple here, police said Monday. Somu, 26, and Pradeep Singh, 25, were returning home in Madanganj area on Sunday night when the accident happened and they drowned, they said. They were rescued and rushed to a hospital but doctors declared them brought dead.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:19 IST
Two friends died after their motorcycle skidded off the road and fell into a pond when they were returning home from a temple here, police said Monday. Somu, 26, and Pradeep Singh, 25, were returning home in Madanganj area on Sunday night when the accident happened and they drowned, they said.

They were rescued and rushed to a hospital but doctors declared them brought dead. The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem on Monday.

