Government to launch Project Dolphin in 15 days: Prakash Javadekar

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) will launch Project Dolphin in 15 days for conservation and protection of the mammalian species in Indian rivers and oceans, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar here on Monday. "As announced by PM Narendra Modi on 74th Independence Day, MoEFCC will be launching a holistic Project Dolphin in another 15 days for the conservation and protection of dolphins in the rivers and in oceans of the country," Javadekar said at the meeting with forest ministers of all states and Union Territories, secretaries and other senior officials.

Javadekar, also said the meetings held through video conferencing had become the new normal and the process would be continued in the post-COVID times too. "All state forest ministers are attending meetings these days. It's a new normal. It's the strength of technology and after COVID too, we will conduct such meetings," he said.

The Union Minister also stressed again that states should use the CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act) funds exclusively for afforestation and plantation. He emphasised that the CAMPA funds are not to be used for payment of salary, travelling allowances and medical expenses.(ANI)