Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK government launches 3-million pound innovation challenge fund in India

In a statement, the British High Commission said the initiative builds on the Indian and British prime ministers' commitment to bring together the best minds from both countries under the UK-India Tech Partnership to deliver high-skilled jobs and economic growth as well as to collaborate on some of the world's biggest challenges. The UK government has launched a 3-million pound innovation challenge fund in India to support scientists in academia and industry to tackle the most acute global challenges like COVID-19 and the threat to the environment, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:57 IST
UK government launches 3-million pound innovation challenge fund in India

The UK government has launched a 3-million pound innovation challenge fund in India to support scientists in academia and industry to tackle the most acute global challenges like COVID-19 and the threat to the environment. In a statement, the British High Commission said the initiative builds on the Indian and British prime ministers' commitment to bring together the best minds from both countries under the UK-India Tech Partnership to deliver high-skilled jobs and economic growth as well as to collaborate on some of the world's biggest challenges.

The UK government has launched a 3-million pound innovation challenge fund in India to support scientists in academia and industry to tackle the most acute global challenges like COVID-19 and the threat to the environment, it said. The fund invites tech innovators with connections to the AI-Data cluster in Karnataka and the Future Mobility cluster in Maharashtra to submit research and development proposals for tackling COVID-19 or which promote a greener planet.

At least 12 grants up to 2,50,000 pounds are expected to be awarded. Applicants are required to submit bids as an academia-industry consortium, ideally with an international member. The deadline for submitting two-page concept notes is August 31 and further details are available on the website, the statement said.

"The UK and India have a strong history of research and innovation. Both COVID-19 and climate change demonstrate that the most urgent challenges are global. Never has there been a greater need for academia, business and government to accelerate innovation, and for nations to collaborate to save lives and build a better future," said High Commissioner to India Sir Philip Barton. Karen McLuskie, the head of UK-India Tech Partnership, British High Commission, said this fund aims to get behind the innovation heroes, whether they are working to battle the virus or the even greater looming global threat: climate change.

"We are proud to work with India, as twin world leaders in the development and adoption of emerging tech for the benefit of all," McLuskie said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Quarantine period inside SAI Bengaluru was test of our mental strength and patience: Sunil

As the Indian mens hockey team gears up to resume training from Wednesday, striker SV Sunil believes the coronavirus-forced 14-day quarantine period inside the Sports Authority of India South Centre here was a test of their mental strength ...

Malaysian court jails teenager for killing 23 people in school fire

A Malaysian court on Monday jailed a teenager for killing 23 people in a fire that he started at a religious boarding school in 2017, national news agency Bernama reported, in what was one of the worst such tragedies in two decades. The def...

Britain's hot weather keeps shopper numbers low

Shopper numbers across all British retail destinations rose 0.8 in the week to Aug. 15 versus the week before, with extremely hot weather partly responsible for the muted increase, researcher Springboard said on Monday.In the previous week ...

HHM PURE Launched, Aims at Attaining Higher Level of Immunity and Protection

Palakkad, Kerala, India Business Wire India PURE is a combination of 43 different handpicked herbs that have proven health benefits. The process is modelled on more than 5000 year old ancient Indian tradition of cure for various lif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020