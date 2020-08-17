Left Menu
Elephant found dead in north Bengal

The carcass of an adult elephant was found at Binnaguri in Jalpaiguri district on Monday, five days after the unnatural death of two jumbos in north Bengal. A forest official said, the pachyderm was found dead on a road in Binnaguri army cantonment. The death could have been because of infighting among the herd as the cantonment area is located next to a forest, the official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-08-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 15:35 IST
The carcass of an adult elephant was found at Binnaguri in Jalpaiguri district on Monday, five days after the unnatural death of two jumbos in north Bengal. A forest official said, the pachyderm was found dead on a road in Binnaguri army cantonment.

The death could have been because of infighting among the herd as the cantonment area is located next to a forest, the official said. "Lots of external injuries. Primarily looks like infighting. First, let us rule out poaching. Wait for post- mortem report," Chief Wildlife Warden Ravikant Sinha told PTI when contacted.

With today's incident, eight elephants have died in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts since mid-June, forest department sources said. Five of the eight deaths were caused by electrocution, they said.

