Two terrorists involved in attack on security forces eliminated in J-K's Baramulla

Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an ongoing encounter on Monday after they carried out an attack on the joint naka party in Kreeri area of Baramulla district, in which two CRPF men and a policeman were killed, police said.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:39 IST
Visuals from the terrorist attack in the J-K's Baramulla district.. Image Credit: ANI

Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an ongoing encounter on Monday after they carried out an attack on the joint naka party in Kreeri area of Baramulla district, in which two CRPF men and a policeman were killed, police said. "One more terrorist killed (total 2). Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Police officials said security forces had cordoned off the area immediately after the attack and started an operation to nab the terrorists. A contact was established with them and during the exchange of fire, the terrorists were killed, police said. Earlier in the day, Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police (IGP) Kashmir, said three terrorists suspected to be belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out the attack. The trio escaped the spot after firing at the joint naka party in Kreeri area.

"It seems Lashkar men who were three in number carried out the attack near a shallow stream where a joint team was on a normal naka duty. We will give a befitting reply to terrorists. Three terrorists escaped after firing at the check-post. One policeman and two CRPF jawans lost their lives," Kumar said. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the security personnel who were killed during the encounter with terrorists in Baramulla today.

"He (Manoj Sinha) expressed his solidarity with the families of the martyrs and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls," said the Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir.

