One detained in connection with Bengaluru violence
Central Crime Branch personnel probing the violence at Devara Jeevanahalli in the city have detained a man who was allegedly in touch with the accused in RSS worker Rudresh's murder and members of Al Hind for the last few years, Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said on Monday.
Central Crime Branch personnel probing the violence at Devara Jeevanahalli in the city have detained a man who was allegedly in touch with the accused in RSS worker Rudresh's murder and members of Al Hind for the last few years, Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said on Monday. "Relating to the DJ Halli incident, one Samiuddin has been detained," he said in a statement.
"On further investigation, it is found that he was in touch with Rudresh murder case accused and Al Hind members for the last few years," the officer said. He added that Samiuddin will be taken into police custody for further inquiry.
Rudresh was hacked to death in October 2016 by two motorcycle-borne youths when he was returning home after attending an RSS event in Shivaji Nagar in the city. Five people were arrested in connection with the case.
Meanwhile, sources in the CCB said another person, who was allegedly associated with a regional political party, has been arrested in connection with the violence. More than 260 people have been arrested in connection with the arson and violence in the city on August 11 night, targeting the Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his sister over a purported inflammatory social media post.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME
