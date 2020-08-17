Odisha govt orders compulsory retirement of official over corruption charges

As part of zero tolerance towards corruption, the Odisha government on Monday ordered compulsory retirement of Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, former chief district agriculture officer of Koraput, an official said. Mohanty, serving in the rank of Deputy Director, Agriculture, was given compulsory retirement over corruption charges with immediate effect, he said.

"With careful consideration of the policy of zero tolerance towards any act of immorality, inefficiency or lack of integrity, P K Mohanty has been given compulsory retirement with immediate effect," a statement issued by the government said. The state vigilance had intercepted the bureaucrat's vehicle on way to Bhubaneswar on July 2 and seized over Rs 11 lakh from him. On the same day, the agriculture officer was arrested as he failed to justify the huge amount of cash he was carrying with him.

Mohanty was placed under suspension following his arrest on graft charge. The vigilance department has estimated Mohanty's total movable and immovable assets to be worth Rs 3.5 crore.

The state government on August 13 had ordered compulsory retirement of a special secretary rank officer after his arrest and imprisonment in a sexual harassment case..