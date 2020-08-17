Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha Cyber files 601 cases amid lockdown; 299 arrested so far

In Beed district, more than 59 cases were registered amid the pandemic for social media posts which may disturb communal harmony, he said. The official further said the cyber department has urged parents of children in the age group of 7 to 18 years to be aware about what the children are browsing on Internet and with whom they are chatting online.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:02 IST
Maha Cyber files 601 cases amid lockdown; 299 arrested so far

The Maharashtra Cyber department has so far registered 601 cases across the state for spreading rumours and fake news on social media amid the coronavirus- enforced lockdown, an official said on Monday. Of the total cases, 262 were related to posts on Facebook, 219 were about WhatsApp forwards, 28 pertained to TikTok videos, 19 were related to posts on Twitter, five were about Instagram posts, and 68 cases were of misusing audio clips and YouTube videos, he said.

So far, 299 people have been arrested in connection with these cases, the official said. In Beed district, more than 59 cases were registered amid the pandemic for social media posts which may disturb communal harmony, he said.

The official further said the cyber department has urged parents of children in the age group of 7 to 18 years to be aware about what the children are browsing on Internet and with whom they are chatting online. Children need to be prevented from falling prey to pornography, he said.

The official also said parents should avoid sharing their debit/credit card details with the children. If parents allow children to shop online, then they should sit with them and keep a watch on it, the official added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook potentially going to destabilise the democracy: Congress

What is happening on Facebook is potentially going to destabilise the democracy if it already has not, according to Supriya Shrinate, Congress National Spokesperson on Monday. Addressing a press conference here, Shrinate said, Since India i...

Ganderbal, Udhampur residents delighted with restoration of high-speed mobile internet

The residents of Udhampur and Ganderbal districts in Jammu and Kashmir were delighted and relieved with the restoration of 4G mobile internet services after a gap of over a year and said on Monday it would help them carry out various activi...

SC dismisses plea to direct authorities to immediately recover AGR dues from telcos

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to the authorities to make immediate arrangements for the recovery of adjusted gross revenue AGR dues from telecom companies. The court is already loo...

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support: MGM Healthcare

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who is undergoing treatment at Chennais MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, continues to be on life support in ICU, the hospital on Monday said. According to the health bulletin by the hospital, the si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020