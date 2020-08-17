Maha Cyber files 601 cases amid lockdown; 299 arrested so far

The Maharashtra Cyber department has so far registered 601 cases across the state for spreading rumours and fake news on social media amid the coronavirus- enforced lockdown, an official said on Monday. Of the total cases, 262 were related to posts on Facebook, 219 were about WhatsApp forwards, 28 pertained to TikTok videos, 19 were related to posts on Twitter, five were about Instagram posts, and 68 cases were of misusing audio clips and YouTube videos, he said.

So far, 299 people have been arrested in connection with these cases, the official said. In Beed district, more than 59 cases were registered amid the pandemic for social media posts which may disturb communal harmony, he said.

The official further said the cyber department has urged parents of children in the age group of 7 to 18 years to be aware about what the children are browsing on Internet and with whom they are chatting online. Children need to be prevented from falling prey to pornography, he said.

The official also said parents should avoid sharing their debit/credit card details with the children. If parents allow children to shop online, then they should sit with them and keep a watch on it, the official added..