Rakesh Asthana appointed BSF DG, V S K Kaumudi Special Secretary (Internal Security)
Kaumudi, a 1986 batch IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is presently working as DG, Bureau of Police research and Development (BPR&D). He has been appointed Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs up to November 30, 2022 i.e. date of his superannuation, the order said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:49 IST
Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana has been appointed as the chief of the Border Security Force (BSF) and V S K Kaumudi will be Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Home Ministry, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday. Asthana is at present working as the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) here.
He has been appointed the Director General (DG) of Border Security Force from the date of joining the post and up to July 31, 2021, i.e. date of his superannuation, the order said. Asthana, a 1984 batch IPS officer, is also holding additional charge of DG, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Kaumudi, a 1986 batch IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is presently working as DG, Bureau of Police research and Development (BPR&D).
He has been appointed Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs up to November 30, 2022 i.e. date of his superannuation, the order said. His batchmate from Uttar Pradesh cadre, Md Jawed Akhtar has been appointed the DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guard. Akhtar will hold the charge of the post for a period upto July 31, 2021 i.e. date of his superannuation, it added.
He is presently working as Special DG, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
