Drugs, raw materials collectively worth Rs 97 crore seized, three held

A multi-state drug cartel has been busted and over 250 kg of drugs like Ketamine and Ephedrine besides raw materials, collectively worth Rs 97 crore,seized in an operation across Hyderabad and Mumbai, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Monday. The DRI arrested three people, including the mastermind, who were illegally manufacturing the drugs in Hyderabad and two others from Mumbai and also seized Indian Rupee, USD and Euro currency notes equivalent to Rs 45 lakh.

In a coordinated anti-narcotics operation spread over three days from August 15 across multiple locations in Hyderabad and Mumbai, DRI officers seized 210 kg Mephedrone, 10 kg Ketamine and 31 kg Ephedrine worth Rs 47 crore and raw materials to manufacture 250 kg of Mephedrone worth Rs 50 crore, a release from DRIs Hyderabad Zonal Unit said here. Acting on a tip that Mephedrone, a banned psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), was being illegally manufactured on the outskirts of Hyderabad, DRI busted a factory and seized 142.6 kg of Mephedrone and31 kg of Ephedrine, a controlled substance under NDPS Act, it said.

During the operation raw materials which were procured for further manufacture of Mephedrone of around 250 kg were seized from the factory premises, the agency said. The drugs were meant for supply to various cities in the country, the DRI said adding one such consignment sent from Hyderabad was intercepted at Mumbai.

The Mephedrone consignment had been cleverly loaded in a private passenger bus as cargo with no persons accompanying it, to ensure that even if the consignment was caught, no individuals could be linked to it. "However, in a series of swift follow-up raids, the recipients of the consignment in Mumbai were identified and their premises including a drug manufacturing laboratory in a residential premises was raided by DRI," it said.

The raids resulted in recovery of Mephedrone and Ketamine (seized under the provisions of NDPS Act), in addition to samples of other psychotropic substances, clearly indicating a sophisticated distribution network both within the country and abroad. According to the DRI, the syndicate had a well-established chain of supply both within and outside the country and the payment for the raw material and finished products took place through 'Hawala channels.' Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug generally abused for recreation and is colloquially known as bath salt, Meow Meow, etc.

Ketamine, popularly used as a party drug and also known as Special K or Kit Kat, leaves the user with a sense of euphoria or a feeling of disconnect from the self. Ephedrine is a highly sought-after chemical precursor in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine, the release added.