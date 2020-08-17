COVID-19 negative certificate will be required to enter Hry Assembly for monsoon session: Speaker

Left Menu
In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, changes will also be made in the seating arrangement in the House during the monsoon session starting from August 26, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said here. No visitor will be allowed to watch the Haryana Assembly proceedings this time and anyone entering the Vidhan Sabha for the monsoon session, including chief minister, deputy chief minister, ministers, MLAs, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, security personnel and media persons, will need to show a COVID-19 negative certificate, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:26 IST
Anyone entering the Haryana Vidhan Sabha complex for the upcoming monsoon session will have to show a COVID-19 negative certificate and no “Made in China” sanitizers or masks will be used on the premisses, the Speaker said on Monday. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, changes will also be made in the seating arrangement in the House during the monsoon session starting from August 26, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said here.

No visitor will be allowed to watch the Haryana Assembly proceedings this time and anyone entering the Vidhan Sabha for the monsoon session, including chief minister, deputy chief minister, ministers, MLAs, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, security personnel and media persons, will need to show a COVID-19 negative certificate, he said. The COVID-19 test result certificate should not be more than three-days-old from the date when the session commences.

“Besides, social distancing will be the biggest precaution which we will ensure is followed in letter and spirit. In the Vidhan Sabha hall also, we have made seating arrangement in such a way so that social distancing is ensured...We are trying to work out seating and other arrangements for media personnel as well,” he told the reporters. Gupta said a meeting will be held with Director General of Police, Haryana and officials of the Chandigarh police to discuss security arrangements.

“We will also hold a meeting with State Director General, Health so that all guidelines of Centre and WHO are followed during the session,” he said. A kit, containing masks, gloves and sanitizers, will also be provided at the seats where legislators sit.

Replying to a question, Gupta said no items “be it sanitiser, gloves or masks, sanitizing machines, shoe covers, which are manufactured in China, will be used in the premises." At the entry to Vidhan Sabha, shoe covers will be provided and the premises will be sanitized before the start of the session, he said, adding that MLAs and ministers have been advised not to bring their staff along. Chief Minister M L Khattar had said the duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee of the Vidhan Sabha, which will meet on the day the session commences.

