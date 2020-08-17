Left Menu
Telangana govt requests people in Hyderabad to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi at homes

During the meeting, Yadav urged the people to understand the situation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and cooperate by celebrating the festival in their houses. He said 80,000 clay idols of Lord Ganesha would be procured from HMDA and be distributed to the Public by GHMC.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:26 IST
Telangana govt requests people in Hyderabad to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi at homes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana government on Monday said it would distribute 80,000 clay idols of Lord Ganesha among the devout as it urged people in the city to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi in their homes in view of the spread of COVID-19. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority will procure these idols from various sources and distribute it among the public, an official release said.

The decision was taken after a review meeting Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Home Minister Mahmood Ali had with senior officials, including Greater Hyderabad Muncipal Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar, VHP State President Rama Raju and others, it said. During the meeting, Yadav urged the people to understand the situation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and cooperate by celebrating the festival in their houses.

He said 80,000 clay idols of Lord Ganesha would be procured from HMDA and be distributed to the Public by GHMC. Since the government gives importance to tradition and Culture, the Minister instructed the Endowments Department officials to ensure that all Ganesha temples under it perform puja in the traditional way till the Navarathi festival (Dussehra), the release said.

