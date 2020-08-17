Left Menu
Edenvale police station closed for decontamination

“The Community Service Centre will be operating from 418th Avenue, Corner 3rd Street, Edenvale,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said. 

“The management of SAPS apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this,” the SAPS said.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAPoliceService)

The Edenvale police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination due to a COVID-19 related incident.

All complaints and emergencies that need to be attended by Edenvale police station can be reported to 10111.

Alternatively, the Station Commander can be contacted on 0827787919; duty officer on 0827787919; Sector numbers are 0716756843 or 0716756844.

"The building will be undergoing decontamination.

"The management of SAPS apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this," the SAPS said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

