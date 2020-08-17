Sabha TV scripts history in Kerala Assembly
The website was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Assembly Speaker had said the Sabha TV aims at creating awareness among the general public about the history of the House, discussions on Billscleared by it and many more.PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:03 IST
For the first time in the history of state legislatures in the country, a TV channel was launched in Kerala to take the proceedings of the Assembly to the people. Named Sabha TV, the channel along the lines of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha TVs was formally inaugurated on the first day of the Malayalam Year on Monday by Lok Sabha SpeakerOmBirla through video-conferencing.
Also unveiled on the occasion was the official website of the Legislative Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. The website was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The Assembly Speaker had said the Sabha TV aims at creating awareness among the general public about the history of the House, discussions on Billscleared by it and many more. He had also said the channel would initiate debates on several issues and be telecast after purchasing time-slots on various channels.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- P Sreeramakrishnan
- Kerala
- Lok Sabha
- Rajya Sabha
- Malayalam
ALSO READ
Gold smuggling case: BJP demands resignation of Kerala CM
Kerala gold smuggling case related to 'financing network' of terrorist organisations, India's security: BJP
Heavy rainfall expected tomorrow in several districts of Kerala: IMD
NIA arrests six more people and conducts searches at 6 places in Kerala gold smuggling case
Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA conducts searches at various locations, arrests 6