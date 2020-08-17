Andhra health minister inspects Polavaram Mandal in view of flood situation

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas and West Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) PK Narayan Naik on Monday inspected Polavaram Mandal in wake of flood situation. They checked the condition of banks of canals of river Godavari, in the wake of flood situation.

The minister and the SP monitored how the arrangements are being done to see that flood water won't enter the villages. They reviewed the condition with the revenue and police officials, and suggested them to take all precautionary measures to minimise flood effect. (ANI)