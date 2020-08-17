Left Menu
Development News Edition

About two crore tourism jobs at risk, revenue loss could be Rs 1.58 lakh crore, tourism ministry officials to parliamentary panel

An estimated two crore direct and indirect jobs related to tourism industry in the country could be lost due to COVID-19 and the revenue loss could be Rs 1.58 lakh crore in the worst case, a parliamentary panel was told on Monday by Tourism ministry officials, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:33 IST
About two crore tourism jobs at risk, revenue loss could be Rs 1.58 lakh crore, tourism ministry officials to parliamentary panel
Parliament of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

An estimated two crore direct and indirect jobs related to tourism industry in the country could be lost due to COVID-19 and the revenue loss could be Rs 1.58 lakh crore in the worst case, a parliamentary panel was told on Monday by Tourism ministry officials, sources said.

A meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Culture and Tourism was held here in Parliament building and discussed the impact of COVID -19 on the tourism and civil aviation sectors. Sources said that a senior official of Ministry told the panel that COVID-19 pandemic had hit tourism and airline sectors hard and there could be huge job losses directly and directly in the tourism sector.

"Tourism Ministry official informed parliamentary panel that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism sector is suffering badly and projected job loss (direct and indirect) is expected more than two crore, while projected revenue loss in the worst case is Rs 1.58 lakh crore. It includes the hotel sector, online and offline tour and travel, tour operators, adventure tourism and cruise tourism," a source told ANI. The sources said that civil aviation ministry officials informed the panel that they were not sure when international flights will resume fully and even domestic operations have not become fully operational.

The panel has 31 members of which 15 were present at the meeting. The meeting was chaired by BJP member Rajiv Pratap Rudy in the absence of Chairman of this Committee T G Venkatesh.

Tourism Secretary, Aviation Secretary and a senior official of Airport Authority of India were among those present.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

JK: 2 militants killed in encounter after 3 security personnel martyred in attack

Hours after Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT militants carried out an attack which left two CRPF jawans and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman dead in Baramulla district of the union territory on Monday, security forces chased the ultras and killed two of th...

US approves oil, gas leasing plan for Alaska Wildlife refuge

The Department of the Interior on Monday approved an oil and gas leasing programme within Alaskas Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the sprawling home to polar bears, caribou and other wildlife. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt sign...

Facebook issue: BJP MP in war of words with IT Parl panel chief Tharoor, Moitra

A Twitter duel erupted on Monday between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Opposition MPs Shashi Tharoor, who heads the parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology, and Mahua Moitra over the prospect of the panel seeking views of Fa...

IMD issues orange alert for Kolhapur and Satara on Aug 18

An orange alert has been sounded for Kolhapur and Satara districts in western Maharashtra for Tuesday with the prediction of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in ghat areas, a Met department official said on Monday. A forecast of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020