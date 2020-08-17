HP: Shimla-Mataur National Highway blocked due to landslide

The Shimla-Mataur National Highway was blocked due to landslide in Kangra on Monday. The road was jampacked as the vehicles waited for the road to be cleared following the heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 15 had predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the northwest region of India during the next five days. "Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over northwest India during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy falls likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days. Fairly widespread rain likely over Gujarat region on 15, 17 and 18 August," said the MeT department. (ANI)