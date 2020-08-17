61 new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland
A total of 61 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nagaland on Monday.ANI | Kohima (Nagaland) | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:04 IST
A total of 61 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nagaland on Monday. State Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said that necessary steps have been taken for contact tracing and all primary contacts are under self-isolation.
"Update! 61 new +ve cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed out of 577 samples tested. 34 in Dimapur, 24 in Kohima, 2 in Zunheboto & 1 in Mokokchung. Necessary contact tracing have been activated and all primary contacts are under self-isolation. Wear Mask, Stay Safe!" Phom said in a tweet. As many as 57,982 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday across the country, taking India's total coronavirus cases to 26,47,664. (ANI)
