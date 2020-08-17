Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMD warns of another spell of heavy rains in Delhi

A fresh spell of rains drenched the national capital on Monday, resulting in water-logging in some parts, with the weatherman predicting increase in intensity of showers over the next two days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:07 IST
IMD warns of another spell of heavy rains in Delhi

A fresh spell of rains drenched the national capital on Monday, resulting in water-logging in some parts, with the weatherman predicting increase in intensity of showers over the next two days. According to the civic bodies, water-logging was reported in Kalkaji, New Friends Colony in southeast Delhi, Madhu Vihar in west Delhi and parts of north and northeast Delhi.

The water-logging also led to traffic congestion in the evening hours. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, said the monsoon trough has once again shifted towards north and will remain close to the national capital over the next three days.  "Moderate rains are expected till Thursday. Also, there are chances of one or two spells of heavy rains," he said. The IMD said a low pressure area has also developed over northeast Madhya Pradesh and southeast Uttar Pradesh, which will further intensify the convergence of moisture-laden southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal.

On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 23.2 mm rainfall. The Lodhi Road and Ridge weather stations recorded 24.9 mm and 6.4 mm precipitation respectively.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy. The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 115.6 mm rainfall against the normal of 149.2 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 23 per cent.

Overall, it has recorded 434.2 mm rainfall, two per cent more than the normal of 425.3 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Cabinet approves 1-day mandated Vidhan Sabha session

Punjab Cabinet on Monday gave go-ahead for Vidhan Sabha to convene on August 28 for a one-day constitutionally mandated session on Monday. The decision was taken for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.Meanwhile, the Punjab...

Constitute Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe nexus between BJP and Facebook: Yechury

Communist Party of India Marxist CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday demanded constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe allegations of a nexus between the BJP and Facebook. Constitute a Joint Parliamentary Commi...

Man carrying Rs 25,000 reward arrested after encounter in Sonipat

A man carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head has been arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in Sonipat district. The police have also recovered two country-made pistols and five cartridges from their possession.During a pr...

Trump says he'll send feds if NYC can't stop bloodshed

President Donald Trump is again threatening to send federal agents to New York City if local authorities dont stop a surge of violence that has left seven people dead and more than 50 people shot since Friday. Trump, whos running for re-ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020