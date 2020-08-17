Delhi reports 787 new COVID19 cases, 18 deaths

Delhi on Monday reported 787 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of reported cases in the national capital to 1,53,367. According to a bulletin of the Delhi government's health department, a total of 18 deaths were reported today, taking the death toll to 4,214 deaths.

There are 10,852 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital. There were 10,823 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi on Sunday. A total of 740 patients were recovered/discharged/migrated on Monday taking the number of such patients to 1,38,301.

As many as 5,552 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, said the bulletin. A total of 13,17,108 samples of COVID-19 have been tested so far including 10,882 Rapid antigen tests and 4106 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests conducted on Monday.

As many as 57,982 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking India's total coronavirus cases to 26,47,664 cases. As per the recent update, there are 6,76,900 active cases while 19,19,843 patients have been discharged/migrated. (ANI)