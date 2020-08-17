Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parliament monsoon session may begin 1st week of Sept with new sitting plan

Rajya Sabha secretariat on Sunday said that hectic preparations are underway for the Monsoon Session of Parliament with several first-time measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic such as staggered sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and use of both chambers and galleries to accommodate members while following physical distancing norms. Members of the Upper House will be seated in both chambers and galleries during the session, it stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:33 IST
Parliament monsoon session may begin 1st week of Sept with new sitting plan
Parliament House (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The monsoon session of Parliament may begin from the first week of September and is unlikely to see the two Houses assembling simultaneously as one is expected to use both the chambers for its sitting in view of the coronavirus pandemic, sources said on Monday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi visited the chambers of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday to reviewed the preparations for the session and the modifications made in view of the outbreak of the viral disease.

To maintain social distancing, a new sitting plan is expected for both the Houses, sources said. Rajya Sabha secretariat on Sunday said that hectic preparations are underway for the Monsoon Session of Parliament with several first-time measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic such as staggered sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and use of both chambers and galleries to accommodate members while following physical distancing norms.

Members of the Upper House will be seated in both chambers and galleries during the session, it stated. This is the first time in the history of Indian Parliament since 1952 that such an arrangement will be in place, where 60 members will be seated in the chamber and 51 in the galleries of Rajya Sabha and the remaining 132 in the chamber of Lok Sabha.

Similar seating arrangements are being worked out by the Lok Sabha Secretariat as well. While both Houses usually function simultaneously, this time due to extraordinary circumstances, one House will sit during morning hours and the other in the evening, sources say.

The last Budget Session of Parliament had to be curtailed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and both Houses were adjourned sine die on March 23. As per precedent, Parliament has to be convened before the end of six months from the last session.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-U.S. COVID-19 deaths rise; cases drop for fourth week in a row

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 rose 2 to about 7,400 people last week, while new cases declined for a fourth week in a row, according to a Reuters tally of state and county reports.The country posted 360,000 new COVID-19 cases for the we...

President gives assent for changing name of HRD Ministry to Ministry of Education: Official notification.

President gives assent for changing name of HRD Ministry to Ministry of Education Official notification....

IMD issues orange alert for Kolhapur, Satara, and coastal Maha

An orange alert has been issued for Kolhapur and Satara districts in western Maharashtra and for coastal areas for August 18 and 19 with the prediction of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in ghat areas, the Met department said o...

Congress leader Tilak Raj Behar tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader and former Minister Tilak Raj Behar tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The former minister has been admitted to Max Hospital in Delhis Saket where he is undergoing treatment.His family members informed that he will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020