JK LG Manoj Sinha pays tribute to security personnel killed in Baramulla attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday paid rich tributes to the three security personnel killed in a terrorist attack in Baramulla district of the union territory, an official spokesman said Two CRPF personnel and one special police officer (SPO) of the J&K Police were killed when Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists attacked a 'naka' party of the forces at Kreeri in the north Kashmir district this morning The spokesperson said Sinha expressed his solidarity with the families of the slain personnel and prayed for the eternal peace to the departed souls.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:35 IST
Manoj Sinha Image Credit: IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday paid rich tributes to the three security personnel killed in a terrorist attack in Baramulla district of the union territory, an official spokesman said

Two CRPF personnel and one special police officer (SPO) of the J&K Police were killed when Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists attacked a 'naka' party of the forces at Kreeri in the north Kashmir district this morning

The spokesperson said Sinha expressed his solidarity with the families of the slain personnel and prayed for the eternal peace to the departed souls. Two terrorists have been killed in the operation launched by the security force immediately after the attack. The forces were engaged in a battle with the third one when the last report came in, police said.

