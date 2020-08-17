Dam gates in Andhra, Telangana lifted after heavy rain in both states

Two gates of the Kadem project in Nirmal district of Telangana have been lifted to release water into the Godavari River, following incessant rainfall in the region for the past two days, said the district administration officials. The gates have been lifted to the height of five feet. While the project's full capacity of water level is 700 feet, at present water levels have reached 696.67 feet.

The inflow of water is 1424 cusecs, and outflow is 18197 cusecs at around noon. In this wake, the officials warn the people and fishermen not to venture into river Godavari as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, 70 gates of Prakasam barrage on Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada also have been lifted to release huge inflow of floodwater from upper areas. Several parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are affected due to heavy downpour in both the states. (ANI)