Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dam gates in Andhra, Telangana lifted after heavy rain in both states

Two gates of the Kadem project in Nirmal district of Telangana have been lifted to release water into the Godavari River, following incessant rainfall in the region for the past two days, said the district administration officials.

ANI | Nirmal (Telangana) | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:57 IST
Dam gates in Andhra, Telangana lifted after heavy rain in both states
Two gates of the Kadem project have been lifted to release water into the Godavari River. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two gates of the Kadem project in Nirmal district of Telangana have been lifted to release water into the Godavari River, following incessant rainfall in the region for the past two days, said the district administration officials. The gates have been lifted to the height of five feet. While the project's full capacity of water level is 700 feet, at present water levels have reached 696.67 feet.

The inflow of water is 1424 cusecs, and outflow is 18197 cusecs at around noon. In this wake, the officials warn the people and fishermen not to venture into river Godavari as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, 70 gates of Prakasam barrage on Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada also have been lifted to release huge inflow of floodwater from upper areas. Several parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are affected due to heavy downpour in both the states. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two charged in 2002 killing Jam Master Jay - New York Times

Two men have been indicted for the 2002 shooting death of Jam Master Jay, the D.J. for hip-hop group Run-DMC, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing unnamed law enforcement officials.Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, ...

Trump looked at banning further Chinese apps in addition to TikTok -Meadows

U.S. President Donald Trump has looked at banning additional Chinese-owned companies following his decision to ban the short-video app TikTok, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Monday. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force On...

GRAPHIC-U.S. COVID-19 deaths rise; cases drop for fourth week in a row

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 rose 2 to about 7,400 people last week, while new cases declined for a fourth week in a row, according to a Reuters tally of state and county reports.The country posted 360,000 new COVID-19 cases for the we...

President gives assent for changing name of HRD Ministry to Ministry of Education: Official notification.

President gives assent for changing name of HRD Ministry to Ministry of Education Official notification....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020