Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out in petrol bunk due to lorry tyre burst, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a petrol bunk after a lorry's tyre burst while refuelling at Surareddy Palem village, in Prakasam district on Monday. However, no injuries were reported as the fire was doused.

"A lorry went into BPCL petrol bunk to refill diesel at around 7 PM . The lorry tyre burst when fuel was being filled, which led to a fire. The fire burnt the lorry and one pump in the bunk. One fire engine was immediately rushed to the spot from Tanguturu fire station," Tanguturu fire station Fire Officer PC Ankaiah told ANI.

"It took two hours to douse the fire fully. Nobody was injured in the incident," he added. (ANI)