Rajasthan CM directs officials to make all arrangements to handle any flood-like situation

Reviewing the preparedness in a meeting of the state disaster management authority, the chief minister instructed all district collectors to keep all arrangements of relief and rescue in place. He also told the officials to explore possibilities of constructing small dams in various catchment areas.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-08-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In view of heavy rains in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed officials to make all arrangements to handle any flood-like situation in the state. Reviewing the preparedness in a meeting of the state disaster management authority, the chief minister instructed all district collectors to keep all arrangements of relief and rescue in place.

He also told the officials to explore possibilities of constructing small dams in various catchment areas. It was informed in the meeting that teams of NDRF have been deployed in three districts and SDRF teams are in 20 districts in view of possibilities of heavy rains. Flood control rooms have been set up in districts and they all have flood contingency plans ready. R S Sharma, the director of the meteorological centre in Jaipur, informed the meeting that the monsoon will remain active for a month. He said the state has received 19 per cent less rainfall this year. Churu and Nagaur have received maximum rainfall so far.

