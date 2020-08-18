ACP suspended over 'immoral-behaviour' charge in T'gana
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-08-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 00:17 IST
An ACP-rank official in Hyderabad was suspended on Monday on the charge of "immoral behaviour", police said. Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy issued the orders placing Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vanasthalipuram Division) S Jayaram, under suspension, officials said.
Jayaram was attached to the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. "We inquired (into the charge of immoral behaviour against the ACP) and then action (suspending him) was initiated," an officer told PTI. PTI VVK HMB
