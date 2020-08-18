Youth trampled by tuskers in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district

A 25-year-old man from Ramgarh district who was trampled by tuskers two days ago, died at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Monday, an official said. Ramesh Murmu was trampled by a herd of elephants on August 15, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ramgarh, Vijay Shankar Dubey said.

He was taken to RIMS in Ranchi for better treatment but he succumbed to injuries on Monday, he said, adding the dependents of deceased would get Rs 4 lakh ex gratia from the government. On August 13, another youth from Gola block of the district was trampled by elephants and he is under-treatment at RIMS, another official said.