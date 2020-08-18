Jharkhand reports 843 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Left Menu
Jharkhand on Monday reported 843 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 24,067, officials said. There are 8,464 active cases in the state at present, they added. During the last 24 hours, the state tested 16,682 samples for COVID-19.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-08-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 01:19 IST
Jharkhand on Monday reported 843 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 24,067, officials said. Eleven more patients died in the state, following which the toll increased to 255, they said.

So far, 15,348 people have recovered from the disease. There are 8,464 active cases in the state at present, they added.

During the last 24 hours, the state tested 16,682 samples for COVID-19.

