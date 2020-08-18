Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more dies in Palghar fire incident

One more person died in the fire incident at an organic chemicals factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday.

ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-08-2020 05:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 05:51 IST
One more dies in Palghar fire incident
Fire broke out at organic chemicals factory in Maharashtra's Palghar on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

One more person died in the fire incident at an organic chemicals factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday.

Earlier, ANI reported that one person was killed and at least three were injured after fire broke out at the factory in Boisar municipality.

Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde had earlier said that there were 20 people working at the factory at the time of the incident. (ANI)

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Funding announced to support major housing project in Horowhenua

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has today announced funding to support a major housing project in Horowhenua that will help address the districts housing shortage and a business park to enable growth in the region.The projects are being...

Venezuela's COVID-19 infections set to overwhelm testing capacity, says opposition adviser

Venezuelas rate of infection of COVID-19 is set to overwhelm its testing capacity, likely leading to an artificial flattening of the contagion curve, a lawmaker and medical adviser to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Monday....

New lottery COVID-19 fund worth $40 million established

A new lottery fund worth 40 million has been established to focus on community and social initiatives in response to COVID-19.The Lottery COVID-19 Community Wellbeing Fund was announced today by Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin, Pres...

Government to help fund construction of rail hub in Rangitīkei

The Government will help fund the construction of a rail hub in Rangitkei dedicated to handling and transporting logs from around the lower North Island, Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has announced.The facility, to be built at the key...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020