Boat mishap: Bodies of four fishermen found

The bodies of all the four fishermen, who went missing after their country boat hit the breakwater in Udupi district, were found. While two bodies were found by rescuers on Monday evening during search operations by coastal security police (CSP) and professional divers, that of the other two fishermen were washed ashore the same night, CSP sources said.

Four fishermen along with seven others had gone fishing from Uppunda in Byndoor taluk Sunday morning. They were returning to shore due to inclement weather when their boat crashed into the breakwater.

Seven others in the boat swam to safety. State Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary offered condolences to the families of victims of the tragedy.

The fisheries department will provide assistance to the kin of the deceased, he said in a Facebook post.