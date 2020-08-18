Govt committed to bridge gap between tribals, non-tribals: Arjun Munda on launch of 'Swasthya'

Union Tribal Affair Minister Arjun Munda has inaugurated the e-portal on tribal health and nutrition named 'Swasthya', a first of its kind e-portal, providing all health and nutrition-related information of the tribal population of the country. Among the initiatives launched by the Minister include - Tribal Health and Nutrition Portal 'Swasthya', an e-newsletter on health and nutrition ALEKH; National Overseas Portal, and National Tribal Fellowship Portal.

Addressing the event, Munda said: "Although the public health standards have improved over time, the differences between tribal and non-tribal populations remain. We, at the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, are committed to bridge this gap. I am glad that the 'Swasthya' portal has come out very well. The launch of the portal is a first step towards the much bigger goal of serving the tribal population of our nation." He also informed on the government's 'Going Online as Leaders (GOAL)' program, which was developed in partnership with Facebook. "We are working very hard to make this program a big success and I have every hope that the initiative will realize its objectives and result in empowering tribal youth to become a leading resource in their area of influence," he said.

Highlighting that the GOAL program has received a huge response from all stakeholders, he announced the road map of the program including the distribution of mobile and launch of the program will take place on Septemeber 5. On the opening of online application for Fellowship and Overseas Scholarship, the Minister said, "The National Fellowship and Overseas Scholarship Portal will bring greater transparency and easy information to the ST students".