Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: 9 detained over horse-cart race on NH-91, booked under Epidemic Diseases Act

At least three motor vehicles have also been impounded in connection with the race on National Highway–91 which saw participation of several two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers as well, the police said. The detained people have been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act, among others, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-08-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 13:29 IST
UP: 9 detained over horse-cart race on NH-91, booked under Epidemic Diseases Act

Nine people were detained on Tuesday for allegedly organising and participating in a horse-cart race on a national highway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said. At least three motor vehicles have also been impounded in connection with the race on National Highway–91 which saw participation of several two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers as well, the police said.

The detained people have been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act, among others, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said. “An information was received at the Dadri police station on Tuesday morning that some people are holding a horse-cart race. The local police immediately reached the spot. Nine people were held and three vehicles impounded from the spot after inquiry,” Pandey said.

The accused said they had come to watch the race, the officer said. “Other people involved have been identified and they will be held soon. The local police station in-charge has also been instructed to ensure no repetition of such acts in the area,” the additional DCP said.

Those held have been identified as Babbad, Qasim, Arshad, Sajid, Shahrukh, Furqan, Aas Mohammad, Hasan and Yaseen – all residents of adjoining Ghaziabad district, the police said. An FIR has been registered at the Dadri police station under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), the police added.

CrPC section 144, which bars assembly of more or more persons at a spot, is already imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar in the wake of the pandemic that has claimed 43 lives and infected over 6,400 people in the district..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit, Vinesh among four recommended for Khel Ratna Award

Star cricketer Rohit Sharma and decorated woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat were among the four athletes recommended on Tuesday for this years Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award -- the countrys highest sporting honour. Woman paddler Manika Batra and ...

U'khand's Nandprayag nagar panchayat adjudged best in cleanliness 

Nandprayag nagar panchayat in Uttarakhand has been adjudged the best in the country in a cleanliness survey of urban civic bodies conducted under the Rashtriya Swachhata MissionPrime Minister Narendra Modi will give the award to the civic b...

KTR reviews flood situation in Telangana's Warangal

Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey to supervise the relief measures to alleviate the suffering of the people on account of the incessant rains. Rao monitore...

Merkel: Belarusian govt must avoid violence and start national dialogue

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Tuesday about the situation in Belarus and made clear that the Belarusian government must avoid using force against peaceful protesters, her spokesman sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020