UP: 9 detained over horse-cart race on NH-91, booked under Epidemic Diseases Act

Nine people were detained on Tuesday for allegedly organising and participating in a horse-cart race on a national highway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said. At least three motor vehicles have also been impounded in connection with the race on National Highway–91 which saw participation of several two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers as well, the police said.

The detained people have been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act, among others, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said. “An information was received at the Dadri police station on Tuesday morning that some people are holding a horse-cart race. The local police immediately reached the spot. Nine people were held and three vehicles impounded from the spot after inquiry,” Pandey said.

The accused said they had come to watch the race, the officer said. “Other people involved have been identified and they will be held soon. The local police station in-charge has also been instructed to ensure no repetition of such acts in the area,” the additional DCP said.

Those held have been identified as Babbad, Qasim, Arshad, Sajid, Shahrukh, Furqan, Aas Mohammad, Hasan and Yaseen – all residents of adjoining Ghaziabad district, the police said. An FIR has been registered at the Dadri police station under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), the police added.

CrPC section 144, which bars assembly of more or more persons at a spot, is already imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar in the wake of the pandemic that has claimed 43 lives and infected over 6,400 people in the district..