Hookah parlour raided in Mumbai; nine booked for violations

Nine persons were arrested from a hookah parlour for allegedly violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the western suburb of Saki Naka here on Tuesday, police said. The Saki Naka police raided the hookah parlour on 90 feet road in Jari-Mari locality in the early hours of the day and nabbed nine persons from the premises, an official said.

The accused, including three staffers and six customers, had assembled without permission and were found smoking hookahs, he said. The accused have been booked under sections 188 (disobeying the order issued by a public servant) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of diseases) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Epidemic Act, the official said.

The men were later allowed to go after being served notices and further probe is underway, he added..