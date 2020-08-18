Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hookah parlour raided in Mumbai; nine booked for violations

The Saki Naka police raided the hookah parlour on 90 feet road in Jari-Mari locality in the early hours of the day and nabbed nine persons from the premises, an official said. The accused, including three staffers and six customers, had assembled without permission and were found smoking hookahs, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:16 IST
Hookah parlour raided in Mumbai; nine booked for violations

Nine persons were arrested from a hookah parlour for allegedly violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the western suburb of Saki Naka here on Tuesday, police said. The Saki Naka police raided the hookah parlour on 90 feet road in Jari-Mari locality in the early hours of the day and nabbed nine persons from the premises, an official said.

The accused, including three staffers and six customers, had assembled without permission and were found smoking hookahs, he said. The accused have been booked under sections 188 (disobeying the order issued by a public servant) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of diseases) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Epidemic Act, the official said.

The men were later allowed to go after being served notices and further probe is underway, he added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghana: Parliament approves tax waiver of GH174.7 million for health workers

Ghana Parliament has approved a request by the government for tax waiver amounting to GH174.7 million for health workers as part of measures in the fight against COVID-19, according to a news report by Ghanian Times.The amount includes GH16...

Taking a lead in innovative healthcare delivery by advancing the world of health

Gurugram Haryana India Aug 18 ANINewsVoir In its unwavering commitment to medical technology and improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and delivery of care, BD has been a critical healthcare provider with a legacy of 120 plus years of i...

Rohit, Vinesh among four recommended for Khel Ratna Award

Star cricketer Rohit Sharma and decorated woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat were among the four athletes recommended on Tuesday for this years Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award -- the countrys highest sporting honour. Woman paddler Manika Batra and ...

U'khand's Nandprayag nagar panchayat adjudged best in cleanliness 

Nandprayag nagar panchayat in Uttarakhand has been adjudged the best in the country in a cleanliness survey of urban civic bodies conducted under the Rashtriya Swachhata MissionPrime Minister Narendra Modi will give the award to the civic b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020