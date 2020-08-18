Ten more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan

Rajasthan reported 10 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the state's death toll to 897, while 694 fresh cases pushed its tally to 63,324, a health department official said. Of the latest fatalities, three each were reported from Bikaner and Jaipur, two from Barmer and one each from Ajmer and Udaipur, the official said.

Out of the total deaths in the state, Jaipur has reported 238, followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 65 in Bharatpur, 63 in Bikaner, 61 in Ajmer, 55 in Kota, 37 each in Nagaur and Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur. Of the 694 fresh cases reported in the state, Bhilwara has reported 148, followed by 122 in Jaipur, 106 in Dholpur, 90 in Kota, 69 in Bharatpur, 61 in Jodhpur and 23 in Jhalawar.

A total of 14,462 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in the state, while 47,255 have been discharged, the official said..