Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt to video record property registrations to check frauds

In the first phase, the project would be implemented on a pilot basis in 20 high revenue earning registration offices such as Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Eluru, Tirupati, Guntur, Nellore, Kadapa and Kurnool, Jain said. We are coming out with foolproof hardware and software for the purpose.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:25 IST
AP govt to video record property registrations to check frauds

A pilot project for video recording of the property registration process is being launched by the Andhra Pradesh government, in a move aimed at putting an end to benami and fraudulent transactions. It also entails surveillance of the registration offices, which earned notoriety for corruption, through a central monitoring system, highly placed sources in the Revenue Department said on Tuesday.

To be implemented in 20 registrar and sub-registrar offices by the Registration and Stamps department in coming weeks, this would be the first-of-its-kind project in the country as so far only individual photographs were being used for registrations, official sources said. Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava said the project was part of the suparipalana (good governance) initiative of the government.

While eliminating the scope for any kind of fraud, the new initiative will further help us in bringing in more transparency and make the process hassle-free for the citizens, Bhargava told PTI. Commissioner and Inspector General of Registration and Stamps Siddharth Jain said the video recording will prevent fraudulent registration of properties and check impersonation using forged identities.

"We will offer video recording of the transactions to buyers and sellers that will serve as evidence and a second layer of protection, said. In the first phase, the project would be implemented on a pilot basis in 20 high revenue earning registration offices such as Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Eluru, Tirupati, Guntur, Nellore, Kadapa and Kurnool, Jain said.

We are coming out with foolproof hardware and software for the purpose. Each office will be equipped with three video cameras and other essential accessories. We will get to keep a tab on many things inside the registration offices using this system, Jain added. The central monitoring system would enable the department heads to keep a close watch on the happenings in the offices in real-time.

This will help us streamline the working system in the registration offices, monitor attendance of officers and staff and also prevent entry of unauthorised persons.People coming to us for different services will have a better experience now on, the Commissioner and IG said. The project would subsequently be extended to all registration offices in the next phase upon successful completion of the pilot phase.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

The Latest: South Korea says 457 cases linked to church

South Korean health officials said Tuesday that they have found 457 coronavirus cases linked to a huge Seoul church led by a bitter critic of the countrys president, driving an alarming surge of infections in the greater capital area. Kwon ...

Ghana: Parliament approves tax waiver of GH174.7 million for health workers

Ghana Parliament has approved a request by the government for tax waiver amounting to GH174.7 million for health workers as part of measures in the fight against COVID-19, according to a news report by Ghanian Times.The amount includes GH16...

Taking a lead in innovative healthcare delivery by advancing the world of health

Gurugram Haryana India Aug 18 ANINewsVoir In its unwavering commitment to medical technology and improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and delivery of care, BD has been a critical healthcare provider with a legacy of 120 plus years of i...

Rohit, Vinesh among four recommended for Khel Ratna Award

Star cricketer Rohit Sharma and decorated woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat were among the four athletes recommended on Tuesday for this years Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award -- the countrys highest sporting honour. Woman paddler Manika Batra and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020